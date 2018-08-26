NN Vohra’s sudden exit from Raj Bhavan raises eyebrows in Kashmir Valley

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: The “unceremonious” exit of Narendra Nath Vohra as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir after a tenure of over a decade has taken the state by surprise. Many feel the 82-year-old former bureaucrat, whose tenure remained largely non-controversial, was not given a graceful farewell.

Vohra had assumed charge of the sensitive border state after the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government in June this year. He, along with three of his advisors and the Chief Secretary, were running the administration efficiently and none was complaining.

Before his second term ended on June 28, he was asked by the Central government to continue at least till the completion of the Amarnath Yatra, which commenced on June 28 and concluded on August 26. But in a surprise decision, he was replaced with Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik on August 21, just days before the Yatra concluded.

The decision to remove Vohra came at a time when he was very active on administrative front and was trying to accelerate developmental projects. According to sources, he is disappointed over his sudden removal and skipped the swearing-in ceremony of Malik on August 23 to show his displeasure.

“Vohra was the most non-controversial governor of the state and deserved an honourable and graceful exit. But unfortunately, the Central government denied him this opportunity,” said political observer Aadil Ahmad.

Vohra had credibility among the masses for not being biased towards a particular party or region. They had also appreciated setting up of the Governor’s Grievance cell by him to address their issues and grievances.

His credibility took a hit in the Valley when he did not attend the ‘Martyrs Day’ function on July 13 in Srinagar to remember the people killed by the Dogra forces on this day in 1931. This was the first time that the head of the state did not attend the official function. The general perception was that he did it to please the BJP.

However, according to political observers, Vohra also defied the saffron party on some issues, which they feel ultimately led to his sudden removal “unceremoniously”. They said Vohra was opposed to the BJP’s idea of breaking up the PDP and forming government with the ‘rebel’ PDP MLAs as he felt it would not be good for democracy in the strife-torn state.

“His administration also sought deferment of hearing on Article 35A in the Supreme Court, when the matter came up for hearing on August 6,” said an observer, adding that he had written to the Union Home Ministry that the popular government of the state should deal with Article 35A. Vohra, who had served as principal secretary to then prime minister I K Gujral during 1997-98 and as Union home and defence secretary, reportedly wanted to resign last year after change of governors in some states, but was convinced by Union Home Ministry to continue.

NN Vohra had replaced controversial army general (retired) S K Sinha as Jammu and Kashmir Governor on June 25, 2008 after the Amarnath land row agitation in the state. Before that he was functioning as the Centre’s interlocutor on Kashmir. He was appointed as interlocutor in 2003.