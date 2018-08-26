Home The Sunday Standard

Poaching workers from rival parties is BJP’s election plan in Uttar Pradesh

The significance of UP is marked by the fact that Shah has set 22-point agenda for the party in most other states.

Published: 26th August 2018 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah (Photo | File/PTI)

NEW DELHI: Well aware that Uttar Pradesh holds the key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power in 2019, BJP chief Amit Shah has set a 60-point agenda for the party in the state, including poaching ground-level workers from the rival political outfits and spearheading membership drive among Dalit and other backward castes (OBCs). 

The significance of UP is marked by the fact that Shah has set 22-point agenda for the party in most other states. “UP, with 80 Lok Sabha seats, will be the key electoral battleground for the BJP. In the wake of the emerging Opposition unity, particularly a possible pre-poll alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), it’s going to be a stiff challenge. Hence, the BJP is significantly ramping up its poll preparedness in the state,” said a senior party functionary.

In a clear indication that the BJP is wary of the consolidation of Dalits and OBCs behind the possible SP-BSP alliance in the state, the party has asked its workers to enlist 20 new members at each of the polling booths from the scheduled castes and the backward communities. The party has also asked the state units to establish contacts with workers of rival outfits at booth level and wean away. 

“The BJP is preparing a database of people with smartphones at each polling booth in a bid to connect them with the party’s digital media resource base,” added the leader.In another strategy, the BJP is gearing up to establish contacts with members of self-help groups, co-operatives linked to agricultural marketing, dairies and district cooperative banks. 

It is also seeking to make members from among the NGOs active in each parliamentary constituency. “The BJP is providing micro-details of the two previous Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls to the workers at the polling booth level. The party’s national general secretaries will closely monitor the progress on the tasks set for the party workers at booth levels,” said the BJP leader.

With the aim to counter the Opposition campaign that the Modi government hasn’t fulfilled the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, the BJP plans to hold meetings of the beneficiaries of various Central schemes at each polling booth.

Long list of priorities
60-point agenda: UP
30-point agenda: Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Assam etc.
22 point agenda: MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image of a Delhi metro Train used for representational purpose only.
Delhi Metro to run extra trips on Raksha Bandhan
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi confirm pregnancy rumours with adorable photos. (Instagram)
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi confirm pregnancy rumours with adorable photos
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5