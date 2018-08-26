Poaching workers from rival parties is BJP’s election plan in Uttar Pradesh

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: Well aware that Uttar Pradesh holds the key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power in 2019, BJP chief Amit Shah has set a 60-point agenda for the party in the state, including poaching ground-level workers from the rival political outfits and spearheading membership drive among Dalit and other backward castes (OBCs).

The significance of UP is marked by the fact that Shah has set 22-point agenda for the party in most other states. “UP, with 80 Lok Sabha seats, will be the key electoral battleground for the BJP. In the wake of the emerging Opposition unity, particularly a possible pre-poll alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), it’s going to be a stiff challenge. Hence, the BJP is significantly ramping up its poll preparedness in the state,” said a senior party functionary.

In a clear indication that the BJP is wary of the consolidation of Dalits and OBCs behind the possible SP-BSP alliance in the state, the party has asked its workers to enlist 20 new members at each of the polling booths from the scheduled castes and the backward communities. The party has also asked the state units to establish contacts with workers of rival outfits at booth level and wean away.

“The BJP is preparing a database of people with smartphones at each polling booth in a bid to connect them with the party’s digital media resource base,” added the leader.In another strategy, the BJP is gearing up to establish contacts with members of self-help groups, co-operatives linked to agricultural marketing, dairies and district cooperative banks.

It is also seeking to make members from among the NGOs active in each parliamentary constituency. “The BJP is providing micro-details of the two previous Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls to the workers at the polling booth level. The party’s national general secretaries will closely monitor the progress on the tasks set for the party workers at booth levels,” said the BJP leader.

With the aim to counter the Opposition campaign that the Modi government hasn’t fulfilled the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, the BJP plans to hold meetings of the beneficiaries of various Central schemes at each polling booth.

Long list of priorities

60-point agenda: UP

30-point agenda: Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Assam etc.

22 point agenda: MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, etc.