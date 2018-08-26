Roll call plays a different role in this Ranchi government school

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Imagine a school where children respond to states and their capitals instead of their names during roll call. A school where English and General Knowledge are taught using empty packets and sachets of chips and savories, edible oils and shampoo. Welcome to Government Middle School, Bariatu, about 15 km from Ranchi. Here, you will find Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh et al sitting in the classrooms.

“As most of the students coming here are of humble background and generally have nobody at home to teach them things of day to day use to improve their general knowledge, we started some innovative ideas to make them understand things through various activities so that they could learn them easily,” says Principal Naseem Ahmed. Unlike other government schools, the students here are all smartly turned out in proper uniform with tie, belt and shoes..

“Children here have been given names of Indian states as well as their capital cities, so instead of saying yes sir against their roll numbers during attendance, they simply say Andhra Pradesh, Amravati, Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar, respectively,” he said. “This helps them remember all states and their capital cities. Once they learn that, they are renamed as countries and their capital cities, names of flowers and animals and so on,” he added.

English and GK is taught using wrappers of chips, detergent s and other household items. “With the help of those wrappers, children are taught about the product, its name, spelling, ingredients, price, bar code and every other detail written on it, helping them understand things of day-to-day life,” said English teacher Nupur Singh. “It also improves their vocabulary as they are made to learn the spelling and meaning of every product found on the wrappers.”

The school has also cut absenteeism by allotting adjacent roll numbers to children living in the same locality. If someone does not turn up, the other student living near his house must inquire about reasons why he was absent and report to the class teacher the next day. “It helps us keep a tab on each and every student and minimising the dropout rate,” said Principal Ahmed.