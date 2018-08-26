Temple, madrasa, church stand united to fight floods in Kodagu

Prajna G R By

MADIKERI: A madrasa, a temple and a church have become temporary homes for thousands of flood victims in Suntikoppa, Kodagu district, Karnataka. All three are showing the way of how a united society can effectively fight a natural disaster.

Katija Umma Arabic Madrasa, St Mary’s Church and Sree Rama Temple have opened their doors to stranded people of all faiths and are sheltering about 1,500 villagers. With relief material pouring in from across the state, people of all religions are working hand-in-hand to help the distressed. While each relief centre sheltered around 500 people, food for all of them was prepared at the madrasa and distributed to the temple and the church. Later, the temple too started preparing the food.

“Food was prepared by volunteers at the madrasa and supplied to people at St Mary’s Church. Volunteers at the temple were cooking four meals a day and were feeding the villagers,” said nodal officer Nagaraja, adding, “All the centres were functioning smoothly and providing the best of facilities to the villagers.”

Usman, a volunteer, cooked four meals a day along with 10 other volunteers at the madrasa.

“As preachers of different religions, it is our duty to help the people in need. All three religions came together and we have played a major role in helping the people,” said Father Gonsalves of St Mary’s Church.