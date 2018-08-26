Home The Sunday Standard

Why private sector blatantly flouts eight-hour work rule

Recently, IT welfare organisations demanded tech firms to fix a ceiling for maximum working hours and conduct awareness campaigns across the IT corridor.

Published: 26th August 2018 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

IT sector, techie, computers, office

Image for representational purpose only.

HYDERABAD: Does the promise of an eight-hour workday still hold good for many of us?
Legally speaking, the Factories Act mandates that an employee can be engaged only for eight hours a day in his work and officials at the Labour Department vouch by it, at least theoretically, but the grim reality of the modern work culture is a world apart.

This is specially true in the case of people working with emergency services, shopping malls and IT sector. For instance, recently, about 750 employees of the GVK-EMRI ambulance service were sacked for demanding an 8-hour shift against the 12-hour shift that is currently in practice.

The issue has put the focus back on the stressful conditions of work in several private sectors. It’s not just the emergency services, even shopping malls blatantly flout rules and force employees to work beyond stipulated hours. “People working in shopping malls are often forced to work for extended hours. We have been receiving many representations about these rules being flouted,” says Joint Commissioner for Labour E Gangadhar.

He adds that the demand of GVK EMRI 108 employees for an 8-hour work is “justified”. If forced to work more than 8 hours, fatigue and tiredness will take over and productivity and efficiency will decline, apart from the worker’s personal life being affected, say experts.

“No adult worker shall be required or allowed to work in a factory for more than nine hours a day,” says the Factories Act, 1948.

Similar is the case in the IT sector. Recently, IT welfare organisations demanded tech firms to fix a ceiling for maximum working hours and conduct awareness campaigns across the IT corridor. “In almost all IT companies, executives are forced to work over the stipulated 8 hours. It affects work-life balance,” says Praveen Chandrahas, a member of the Forum for IT professionals.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5