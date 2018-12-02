Home The Sunday Standard

AAP, Congress two sides of same coin: Vijendra Gupta

The protest, which concluded at Jantar Mantar on Friday, saw many opposition leaders put a show of strength by coming together.  

BJP leader Vijendra Gupta

NEW DELHI: The opposition leader in the Delhi Assembly, Vijendra Gupta, on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal sharing the stage with Congress shows they are both sides of the same coin. 

“The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party had said they oppose corruption of the Congress party and were there to change these politics. But today the reality is before everyone. By joining hands with the Congress party, they themselves have become part of the same corrupt politics.” Gupta was pointing at the coming together of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a rally to support farmers’ issues.   

“Due to their political ambitions, they do not even want the central government to do any development work in Delhi. AAP is only obstructing the works being done by the Union government for the well-being of Delhi residents,” Gupta added. The protest, which concluded at Jantar Mantar on Friday, saw many opposition leaders put a show of strength by coming together.  

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted that it was “drama and confusion” sharing stage. “Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are on the same stage. This means only one thing - drama and confusion are on the same stage,” he tweeted.

