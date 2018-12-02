Home The Sunday Standard

Dissent is not terrorism, suppression is now more frequent: Romila Thapar

Academician Zoya Hasan and lawyer Vrinda Grover also addressed the gathering.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Noted historian Romila Thapar on Saturday expressed concern over attacks on those fighting for the rights of the disadvantaged, and said dissent was normal to civilisation and could not be equated with “terrorism”.

“Suppression of dissent is not a new development, but it has become more frequent of late,” said Thapar, who is one of the five petitioners in the Bhima-Koregaon case. She was speaking during a public discussion on ‘Dissent and Democracy’.

Joining the debate, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and veteran journalist N Ram expressed disappointment over the higher judiciary’s decisions in cases where activists fighting for the rights of people were charged under laws like the National Security Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

“Dissent is normal to civilisation and it cannot be equated to terrorism. It is now being denied by weakening the democratic institutions,” Thapar said. Ram criticised the media for its attitude in matters of dissent against the government, and stressed on creating awareness about the linkage between the “right to dissent” and the “right to freedom of speech”.

Speakers in the event pointed to the branding of “dissenters” opposing the government as “urban naxals”.
“The government and ruling party is attacking activists of various kinds precisely because they are able to expose the hollow claims of the regime,” rights activist Aruna Roy said.

Scholar Anirban Bhattacharya said that those in power wanted to “ divide, divert and demonise”.
“Usage of words like urban naxal and anti-national has a toxic effect on the society that needs to be challenged,” he said. Academician Zoya Hasan and lawyer Vrinda Grover also addressed the gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dissent Romila Thapar Terrorism Bhima-Koregaon Prashant Bhushan N Ram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp