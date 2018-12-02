‘Error’ sends teachers back to the future

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: Three newly-selected physical education teachers of the Delhi Government received their appointment letters dated November 30. But in a joke of sorts, they have been asked to join work on September 1 and October 19.

The order issued by the education directorate also stated that if they fail to report on the given dates, their appointment would be cancelled.

Education Director Sanjay Goel told this newspaper: “This is a clerical error, I will check and this will not happen again.”

The orders appointing the teachers have been uploaded on the Delhi Government website. The selection process was carried out by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.

The order issued to one candidate, Vikas, stated that he had been appointed on a provisional basis. “He/she is further directed to report to his/her place of posting latest by 01/09/2018 failing which his/her appointment shall stand cancelled,” the order said.

Another person selected is Meenakshi Singh, who has been appointed at the Government Girls Secondary School in Sangam Vihar for a two-year period. Her joining date is given as September 1.

The third candidate, Rakesh Mohan Kothari, has been appointed at a government-run co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the Rampura area of Delhi. He has been asked to report to work on October 19.

Reacting to the faux pas, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said it showed “these people are of criminal intent. This recruitment process is a scam and it should be probed by a judge.”