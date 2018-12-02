Home The Sunday Standard

‘Error’ sends teachers back to the future

Newly-selected physical education teachers of the Delhi Government received their appointment letters dated November 30, but were asked to join on September 1 and October 19. 

Published: 02nd December 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image of teachers in a classroom used for representational purpose only. (File |EPS)

NEW DELHI: Three newly-selected physical education teachers of the Delhi Government received their appointment letters dated November 30. But in a joke of sorts, they have been asked to join work on September 1 and October 19. 

The order issued by the education directorate also stated that if they fail to report on the given dates, their appointment would be cancelled.

Education Director Sanjay Goel told this newspaper: “This is a clerical error, I will check and this will not happen again.”

The orders appointing the teachers have been uploaded on the Delhi Government website. The selection process was carried out by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.

The order issued to one candidate, Vikas, stated that he had been appointed on a provisional basis. “He/she is further directed to report to his/her place of posting latest by 01/09/2018 failing which his/her appointment shall stand cancelled,” the order said. 

Another person selected is Meenakshi Singh, who has been appointed at the Government Girls Secondary School in Sangam Vihar for a two-year period. Her joining date is given as September 1.

The third candidate, Rakesh Mohan Kothari, has been appointed at a government-run co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the Rampura area of Delhi. He has been asked to report to work on October 19. 

Reacting to the faux pas, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said it showed “these people are of criminal intent. This recruitment process is a scam and it should be probed by a judge.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi teachers Appointment Teachers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp