Home The Sunday Standard

Loan waivers no answer to debt trap: Niti Aayog

Officially, 12 per cent of the tillers are tenant farmers. Waivers don’t reach many due to lack of documents and Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts. 

Published: 02nd December 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Dilli CHalo

Farmers hold placards ahead of their march from Ramlila Maidan towards Parliament in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A day after farmers laid siege to the national capital seeking loan waivers and better prices for their produce, NITI Aayog officials said such demands won’t really help small tillers, including those engaged in tenancy farming.

Officially, 12 per cent of the tillers are tenant farmers. Waivers don’t reach many due to lack of documents and Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts. 

“Punjab’s example has shown that tenant, small and marginal farmers don’t get the benefit of loan waivers. Many farmers don’t have land titles and necessary conditions for the direct benefit transfer of government aid. Similar cases have been reported from UP as well,” said an agricultural expert who drafted the roadmap for Punjab on loan waiver.

“Tenant farmers till 34% of the total cultivable land in Andhra, 25% in Punjab, 21% in Bihar, 17% in Odisha, 14% in Bengal and 15% in Haryana. The number of tenant farmers has risen in recent years owing to migration of people from rural to urban areas,” said a senior official of NITI Aayog.

While political outfits compete to win the hearts of farmers, reforms which could have addressed their woes skip the agenda of governance. 

“NITI Aayog reached out to all state governments with the model land leasing law, which could have provided recognition to tenant farmers to access benefits and loans. Yet, only MP and Uttarakhand could adopt the legislation so far,” the official added. 

ALSO READ | Onion farmer from Maharashtra sends meagre earnings to PMO

Ironically, tenant farmers face the fury of weather in times of unseasonal rains and hailstorm while the compensation cheques announced by the government reach people living in cities as land-holdings are in their names in official records, the NITI Aayog official added. 

“In the absence of lease documents acceptable in government records, tenant farmers continue to be out of the formal credit access and farm subsidies, and access loans from moneylenders at exorbitant rates,” said the official. While the farmers are the backbone of Indian agriculture, it seems nobody is really bothered about their problems, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
loan waivers NITI Aayog farmers suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp