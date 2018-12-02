Home The Sunday Standard

Mother of two works to change narrative with women's fitness centre in Kashmir Valley

‘Fitness Solution’, located in the Khanyar area which is just a kilometre from the historic Jamia Masjid, an area rife with unrest, is the brainchild of Aaliya Farooq.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Aaliya Farooq (inset pic) said she picks up a lot of fitness tips on her visits to Delhi | ZAHOOR PUNJABI

SRINAGAR: In the volatile downtown Srinagar, frequently in the news for protests and incidents of stone-pelting, a mother of two is creating ripples with her gym-cum-fitness centre for women.

‘Fitness Solution’, located in the Khanyar area which is just a kilometre from the historic Jamia Masjid, an area rife with unrest, is the brainchild of Aaliya Farooq. Being a fitness expert herself, Aaliya felt the need for an exclusive health centre for women as they did not go to gyms run by men.

“I took over this gym-cum-health club in 2012 after undergoing physical fitness training in Delhi. It was earlier being run by a male trainer. But after I took over, I trained the women myself,” she says. 

Aaliya, who is not just the owner but also trains those who come to the centre, says they find it more comfortable to work out and discuss things with a woman. “They never hesitate in discussing any issue, which they could not have discussed with a male trainer.”

When Aaliya decided to take over the gym and run it for women, she had her family’s wholehearted support. “It has been because of their help that I have been able to run the gym,” says Aaliya, whose husband is also a fitness trainer.

The centre caters to women of every age group. “Young women, including students, office goers, housewives as well as old women have enrolled in my gym,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gym Gym for women Kashmir gym Fitness Solution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp