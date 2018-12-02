Home The Sunday Standard

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba trailer to release in two days

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Simmba — starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan — will be released on December 3.

Published: 02nd December 2018

Poster of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. (Twitter Photo)

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Simmba — starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan — will be released on December 3. A Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Temper (2015), Simmba is Ranveer Singh’s second release in 2018. His previous film, Padmaavat, was one of the highest grossing movies of the year, and marked the actor’s entry into the 300-crore club. 

Newcomer Sara Ali Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which releases on December 7. Simmba, scheduled to release on December 28, will be her second film. 

Rohit Shetty is known for directing the Golmaal comedy franchise, as well as popular action-entertainers such as Singham and Singham Returns. He has directed two romantic comedies starring Shah Rukh Khan —Chennai Express and Dilwale.

His last release, Gomaal Again, was a box-office hit. Simmba is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez and distributed by Reliance Entertainment. 
