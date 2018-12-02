Home The Sunday Standard

Sandwiches that leave you ethically ecstatic

How we eat is as important as what we eat. The implication of the choices we make are far reaching not just for us, but the planet too.

Ethical sandwiches by Lite Bite Foods

How we eat is as important as what we eat. The implication of the choices we make are far reaching not just for us, but the planet too. Environmental concerns are at the apex of this philosophy and asks people to make conscious choices, however, the dichotomy is, where should one begin? A small start comes in the form of ethical sandwiches. 

Lite Bite Foods has collaborated with CARE India, Helpage India, PETA India and World Vision India to launch sandwiches. 10 per cent of all proceeds will go to these organisation.

The founder of The Ethical Sandwich Project, Adhiraj Burman says its something that’s more than just business. The thought of introducing something like this comes from a place of genuine concern. “After interning in the kitchen of The Artful Baker, I realised I wanted to produce something truly innovative that would also help others. Because I have been a foodie my whole life, and a young entrepreneur at heart, I understood the need for the intersection of business and sustainability, more specifically the need to explore unique models of sustainable corporate giving,” he says. 

That was when he approached, Lite Bite Foods with the idea to initiate his own line of lunch options under the brand name. Burman was happy that he could work with individuals who echoed his sentiments of driving change in the society and promoting healthy living through innovative means, he says. 

The sandwiches will have a shelf life for a day, ensuring freshness. The names correlate to their NGO partners. There is Carefree Bite by CARE India. This puts together lettuce, wilted spinach, French baguette, pico de gallo, grilled zucchini, beet root mash and carrort mash. There is also the Feel at Home sandwich by Helpage India, Say Cheese by World Vision, and Peta Pita sandwich by PETA. 
