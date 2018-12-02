Home The Sunday Standard

Silver lining: Delhi’s air quality a bit better, but stays in ‘poor’ category 

The air quality in the national capital improved a little due to favourable meteorological conditions on Saturday.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital improved a little due to favourable meteorological conditions on Saturday. The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 299, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. Increased wind speed had helped in dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the air quality was “very poor” in 16 areas of the city and “poor” in 15 areas.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 is considered ‘severe’.

The concentration of PM2.5 particles was recorded at 155 micrograms per cubic metre, and the PM10 level was 310.  The improvement in air quality notwithstanding, pollution watchdog CPCB has issued show cause notices to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation for failing to control air polluting activities in areas under their jurisdiction. In the NCR region, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida had ‘very poor’ air quality, while Gurugram had ‘poor’ air.

In its notice to SDMC, the CPCB said that out of 866 complaints received by citizens and teams deployed by the pollution watchdog, only 200 had been resolved, 334 were being investigated and 332 had not been attended to.

The notice to EDMC said that of the 534 complaints received, only 133 had been resolved, 272 were being investigated and 129 had not been attended to.

CPCB boss speaks

CPCB chairman S P Singh Parihar said the Board had repeatedly urged the municipal bodies to open social media accounts to receive and address complaints of public.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi pollution Delhi air quality Air quality Pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp