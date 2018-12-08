Home The Sunday Standard

Election for BJP president post after 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah

He also ruled out running for the Prime Ministerial post in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 08th December 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday said that there would be election for the post of the party president after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a conclave organised by a Hindi daily in New Delhi, Shah said the party had extended his term as party president by six months as workers were preoccupied with elections. "Once the 2019 Lok Sabha elections concludes, there will be election for the party president as per the Constitution of the BJP. There will no change in the Constitution," he said, asserting that the party would retain power in the three BJP ruled states –Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which went to the polls Friday.

He also ruled out running for the Prime Ministerial post in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying "There are at least 15 leaders in the party who are senior to me. I don't look at such a possibility."

Sources said Shah has called a meeting of all office bearers on December 13 to take stock of the December 11 verdict, and to brainstorm on strategies for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP would contest on the planks of development and Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but noted that the PV Narasimha Rao government had attempted the Ordinance route on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, but it had been set aside by the Supreme Court.

