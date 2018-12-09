Home The Sunday Standard

As mercury dips in Delhi, doctors advise residents to take precautions

Temperature dipped to 7.6 degree Celsius on Saturday morning, which was the lowest recorded for the season so far in the National Capital.

Published: 09th December 2018

NEW DELHI: Temperature dipped to 7.6 degree Celsius on Saturday morning, which was the lowest recorded for the season so far in the National Capital. “Sudden exposure to cold should be avoided during the onset of winter. Simple tips like wearing a cap can help people from not being exposed to the cold. The problem is compounded with the presence of fog,” said Dr K K Aggarwal, former president, Indian Medical Association (IMA).

“People are at a risk for increased blood pressure, cardiac attack, pneumonia, depression, flu, paralysis and haemorrhage in the winters. So it is important that they take adequate preventive measures to maintain their health. It is common to have higher blood pressure during winters than in summers. Therefore, they should refer to physicians and take increased medication during this time,” said Dr Aggarwal.
For those using room heaters during winter, it should be ensured that there is proper ventilation in the room.  

In cold conditions, it is also important for arthritis patients to take extra precautions to curb joint pains.
“People suffering from any kind of arthritis or patients of diabetes and hypertension have aggravated problems during the winter. So it is important for them to take precautionary measures. It is important to remain active so people across age groups should exercise, go for a walk as per their physical abilities, use hot water bags and wear clothes in layers,” said Dr Anil Bansal, executive member, Delhi Medical Association. 

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30am, according to the weather department. On Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 8.8°C, while the maximum was recorded at 24°C. 
As the temperature dips, doctors in the city have advised the residents to not expose themselves all of a sudden to the chill.

How to avoid winter blues 

  • During winter, people are at a risk of increased blood pressure, cardiac attack, pneumonia, depression, flu, paralysis and haemorrhage
  • Sudden exposure to cold conditions should be avoided  
  • Layer your attire adequately  
  • If you’re using heater in a room, make sure there’s proper ventilation
Delhi winter

