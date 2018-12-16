Home The Sunday Standard

Benelli teams up with Mahavir Group to retail powerful bikes in India

To start with, their partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India (aka Mahavir Group) also includes setting up an assembly plant in Hyderabad.

Published: 16th December 2018 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The high-end Italian superbike brand has returned to Indian shores with major expansion plans Benelli has teamed up with a new partner, namely the Mahavir Group who will have exclusive rights to retail the powerful two-wheelers bikes in India. Prior to this, the Italian powerhouse had a tie-up with the DSK Group which, unfortunately, had to be wound down after the latter ran into financial trouble. Having said that, the brand has always been keen on the Indian market as the growth potential is immense and this time around they are looking at being more aggressive about their approach. 

To start with, their partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India (aka Mahavir Group) also includes setting up an assembly plant in Hyderabad. This will help the company cater to the regional demand and also help keep costs competitive. Benelli India currently has 15 dealers in the country and they are looking at expanding that to 25 dealers by March 2019. Currently, they are offering the Benelli TNT 300, 302R and TNT 600i which have been introduced at Rs 3,50,000, Rs 3,70,000 and Rs 6,20,000 respectively.

All these bikes are offered with a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty as standard, making them the first premium bike brand to do so. The company has plans on introducing a slew of new models over the next few months, which includes the TRK 502 tourer and TRK 502X adventure models. 

Benelli is also addressing the service needs of new and existing customers by offering an increased service interval for their bikes. The 4,000 km/four-months interval has been revised to 6,000 km/six-months, which is expected to reduce service costs by up to 34 per cent.

Some tidbits
The high-end Italian superbike brand has returned to Indian shores with major expansion plans. Currently, they are offering the Benelli TNT 300, 302R and TNT 600i which have been introduced at Rs 3, 50,000, Rs 3,70,000 and Rs 6,20,000 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Italian superbike Benelli Mahavir Group Bikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp