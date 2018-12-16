Cocktail rings to deck you up this season

Express Features By

One jewellery trend that has never gone out of fashion is stackable rings. Over the years this style has only been experimented with to evolve into a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. This Christmas, Forevermark is celebrating the holiday spirit by bringing it back with a fun and stylish collection called Rac&Stac that can be worn any time of the day or night, in over 200 different ways.

From skinny bands to dramatic cocktail rings in three gold variants – rose, white and yellow, each stack is a combination of an enamel, a motif and a Forevermark diamond ring, perfect to end the year with style.

Featuring elephants, hearts, stars and floral motifs with colourful enamel bands and solitaire rings, this collection is easy to carry. It helps you accessorise for a brunch with your girlfriends or a dinner date with your boyfriend. From funky to elegant it has them all. Available at authorised Forevermark Jewellers across the country.