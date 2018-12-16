International classical music concert at IHC

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Are you a sucker for traditional Hindustani raagas like raag jog, malkouns, desh, and bhairvi and also enjoy jazz classics by the likes of Cole Porter and Joe Henderson? If yes, head for Amaltas Hall at the India Habitat Centre on December 19. The place is playing host to International Indo Jazz Concert on the day.The programme will include classical jazz, Indian classical, semi-classical and folk repertoire, original compositions by the band members as well as fresh improvisatory explorations in Indo-jazz fusion. The concert is being organized by Naad Aura, an organization dedicated to the propagation of Indian classical music and other traditional art forms.

Among those performing on the occasion include, saxophonist Dr. Damani Phillips, percussionist Vincent Kelley and noted tabla exponent and Delhi University Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Rishitosh Kumar and Delhi-based artists like Rekha Kumari (vocal), flutist Satish Pathak and bassist Akshay Dwivedi.

Dr. Phillips is specially flying from Iowa City, USA and while Kelley is arriving from London to present his unique set of music. “Music is the most powerful tool in bringing the world together and the meeting of the rich and dynamic traditions of jazz and Hindustani music provides a unique opportunity in musical communication and improvisation,” says Dr Kumar Rishitosh, founder of Naad Aura.

“We’ll be celebrating the spirit of cross-cultural civilizational dialogue and creativity. The traditional music will be presented in a new manner as these two rich traditions are brought together in a fresh and creative way,” he says, adding, “We will explore rare stutis, matras, and chhandas, as well as different rhythmic cycles in jaatis such as tisra, khand, misra and sankirna.”