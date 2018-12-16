Telling the story of the jungle through use of puppets

Ayesha Singh By

Relegated to the shadows of thriving popular entertainment systems, puppetry in India has become a rarely used medium of storytelling. Every now and then, comes a show that does its bit to keep the tradition of this ancient art form alive.

This time it is an interactive shadow-puppet play at Akshara Theatre today (December 16). But after this, there will be a lull again, screaming of pretermit that has destroyed its scope in the modern world. However, puppeteer Vandana Gupta feels every little initiative counts. With her latest presentation called Colours of the Jungle, for children, shadow play will bring theatrical silhouettes dancing to the songs of the animal kingdom.

The story takes us through the adventures of forest animals. Through the various snippets that have been stitched together, the struggle of animals for food and water, among other things is brought out. It shows how they help each other to sustain life. “It’s a lesson in togetherness and friendship. How standing up for each other in times of crisis helps them avert danger and brings them closer,” says Gupta. The show is ideal for children between 3 and 10 years of age. It introduces them to paper puppetry.

The stories told through these shadows cast on cloth screens have great visual value as they bring narratives in motion. “If you attend the show you’ll see that children aren’t really paying attention to what’s being said, but to the characters doing different movements. Watching puppets closely, they are able to put the story in context,” says Gupta.

The 500 puppets that she has preserved over the years are her biggest inspiration to continue making more. “I haven’t learned the art from formally but in my youth, I realized there was a need to tell stories through an integrated system wherein words and visuals could correlate for a multi-sensory experience.”