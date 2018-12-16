Home The Sunday Standard

‘Will Pitch for delhi’s statehood’

At Delhi Assembly's 25th Anniversary celebration, Kejriwal announces proactive effort to drum up public support for state status to the national capital.

Published: 16th December 2018 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing those assembled at the celebrations for the 25th Anniversary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi on Saturday | naveen kumar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday he will mobilise public opinion over the next year to earn full statehood for New Delhi. He was addressing a function to mark the 25th anniversary of the Delhi Assembly’s first sitting on December 14, 1993. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, in his address, said Delhi’s chief ministers from other political parties over the years had demanded full statehood for the Union Territory. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia echoed their views and said the government has to go to the court if it wants to work for the welfare of its people.

Kejriwal said it’s an insult to Delhi’s citizens that the city does not have full statehood.

“We will go out among people to unite them to raise the demand of full statehood for Delhi. We will also be organising events to celebrate the silver jubilee of the Delhi Assembly’s first sitting. In 1947, the country got Independence and people got the right to choose their state governments which have power. But Delhi’s citizens do not have independence. Why this step-motherly treatment for Delhi?” he asked.
He expressed the hope that Delhi would get full statehood in the next five years.

He said the Delhi government under Sheila Dikshit had powers but his government’s powers were “taken away” through a notification issued by the Central government in May 2015.

“In this Assembly, the former chief minister Madan Lal Khurana had said, ‘I do not even have the power of a peon’. The chosen government here does not have the power to take decisions for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Kejriwal also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.
“The duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is dangerous for our country’s present and future. If they are voted to power again, they would not even spare the Constitution of the country. It is the responsibility of every patriotic Indian citizen to ensure that they are defeated. We will do everything to ensure their defeat,” he said on the sidelines of the event.

Goel said that in the last two years, no bills have been brought to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. “Eighteen bills are lying with the Central government. It is really sad that Delhi’s people are deprived of the benefits they would have got had those bills been passed by the central government. In the last two years, no bills have been brought to the Delhi Assembly,” he said.
(With PTI inputs)

Delhi Assembly now 25-years-old

The 25th Anniversary of the Delhi Assembly’s first sitting on December 14, 1993, was celebrated by the Aam Aadmi Party government on Saturday. Although the event went off smoothly, the run-up to it was marred by political squabbles. Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani was invited for the event.

However, he decided to skip the event after the state BJP unit was outraged and decided to boycott the celebrations altogether. Earlier in the week, even the Congress boycotted the celebrations. During the event, both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel hit out at the Opposition parties for playing politics and called it as an insult to the people of the city. Kejriwal also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.   

