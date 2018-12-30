Alia Bhatt wraps up Kalank schedule

Express News Service By

Alia Bhatt wrapped up the 2018 schedule of her upcoming film Kalank on Friday.

Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Kalank is a period romance drama set in Partition-era India.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Keemu.

Sharing a note on her shooting experience, Alia wrote, “This past year has been the most challenging phase in my life. It was all work, work, work. At one point I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it anymore. But my love for the movies kept me going and I cherish every moment of it. I’ve learnt so much and now I can’t believe it is holiday time. That said, it’s just the beginning. I’m gearing up for 2019.”