Home The Sunday Standard

Alia Bhatt wraps up Kalank schedule

Alia Bhatt wrapped up the 2018 schedule of her upcoming film Kalank on Friday. 

Published: 30th December 2018 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt (File | PTI)

Alia Bhatt wrapped up the 2018 schedule of her upcoming film Kalank on Friday. 
Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Kalank is a period romance drama set in Partition-era India. 

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Keemu. 

Sharing a note on her shooting experience, Alia wrote, “This past year has been the most challenging phase in my life. It was all work, work, work. At one point I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it anymore. But my love for the movies kept me going and I cherish every moment of it. I’ve learnt so much and now I can’t believe it is holiday time. That said, it’s just the beginning. I’m gearing up for 2019.”                          

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Kalank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp