Central government intervenes in triple talaq given by NRI

Triple talaq

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

NEW DELHI:  Two days after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill to criminalise triple talaq, the Centre directly intervened in a case of instant divorce and declared that the case of a Bengaluru woman who was dumped by her NRI husband, will be taken up on “absolute priority.”

Reshma Aziz, 40, was given triple talaq by her husband Javed Khan, a general surgeon in Quincy, USA, on December 5 by a WhatsApp message after the couple returned to India to resolve marital differences. 
Khan, alleged Reshma’s brother Rafiuddin Aziz, returned to the USA without telling her and later sent her the divorce message. The couple have two kids aged 13 and 10 who are in the USA with Khan.

Sources close to Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said that an inter-ministerial nodal authority under WCD secretary Rakesh Srivastava had been directed to “examine the case” urgently” and take appropriate case.

The government, in September, made triple talaq punishable with up to three years in jail through the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance.

