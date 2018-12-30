Demonetization has dealt a blow to the art and luxury market

Express News Service By

At the end of every year, comes a new year. What is today the unknown future will become a memory tomorrow, signifying happiness or sadness. The years move on, like the current of a river, and leave behind at the two banks, many forgotten stories. Among millions of people, very few can come up with the courage to stand against this movement of time. They live in our memories forever.

I have been creating art for many years, and the medium of my art takes me forward. What I want, at times, manifests itself in certain work, and in others, it remains elusive. The previous one and a half years, I was busy depicting some shrines of India. Kalighat, Kamakhya, the Golden Temple and Tirupati were my subjects. My efforts were driven towards recreating the ambiance and the sensation of entering these sacred spaces. If my viewers agree with this, my effort is successful.

Sanjay Bhattacharya

artist

Next year, I will spend a lot of time in London. For a long time, I had the desire to depict British architecture. I shall use my time to collect material for my paintings.

As a student, the exposure I got to British architecture was in Kolkata, especially the Victoria Memorial, which found its expression in various water-colours. From that, I learnt about the monumental quality, the perspective on light and shade. I hope the time spent in London, leading to the painting process, will satisfy my audience. With this aspiration, I step towards the coming year.

To move on is a sign of life, be it successfully or otherwise. Having worked so many years, I have received the blessings of my viewers.

From 1977 till 2018 I have seen the ups and downs of the art market. When I graduated from college, the art market was non-existent, and there were very few full-time painters. I sold my works of that time at very nominal prices. After that, with the involvement of commercial galleries and the business community, there was a growing awareness of art among the rich and famous. International auction houses started accepting Indian painting, and the number of Indian full-time painters burgeoned.

This smooth upward journey of the art market was brought to a halt by the worldwide recession. Furthermore, with demonetization, there has been a slide down in the luxury goods segment, so the art market has been adversely affected.

The collectors now are collecting for personal usage, and the wave of art as an investment has been dealt a blow.