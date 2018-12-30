Home The Sunday Standard

Dramatic telling of human relationship dynamics

From an actor, Sah took on the mantle of being a director that his guru Azad was, and did many successful shows. 

Published: 30th December 2018

A scene from the play.

Mohd. Waseem Azad’s life didn’t teach his protégé Amar Sah as much as his demise did. Suddenly after the passing away of the celebrated theatre personality and founder of Bela Theatre Karwaan, Sah couldn’t manage to fill the emotional vacuum that beleaguered him. It seemed like his purpose was lost and he was left directionless. The gloom seemed to last an eternity, but one day, he rose from the dungeons of misery to honour his mentor in every way he could. From an actor, Sah took on the mantle of being a director that his guru Azad was, and did many successful shows. 

Today, as he stages yet another powerful story as director in Aadhe Adhure, he toes the line of his leader to tribute his artistic bequest. The play was scripted in 1969 and spoke of issues that ensnared within middle-class Indian families. The relationship dynamics, then and now, haven’t changed one bit, which goes to show that certain complexities are universal. “The play deals with the circumstances that transpire within a family during a financial crisis. The husband doesn’t work, the wife begrudged that, and then there is a friend who provides financial support but also expands free, unnecessary advice. All this leads to an impossibly slippery situation with no resolution,” says Sah.

The fact that relations continue to be perplexing, makes this play a powerful comment on the status quo within the society. Communication within families is diminishing as virtual over-activity takes dominance. One isn’t able to pull oneself out of the web of expectations as a result of which intimacy becomes an exception rather than the norm. 

“People are deceptive. What they say is dubious. You cannot trust anybody fully,” says Sah, adding, “My guru (Azad) once said to me: ‘Leave acting for the stage. Don’t fake in real life.’ This has stayed with me as the most important life lesson and I leave ‘acting’ to entertain the audience, never with people in general,” he says. 

Through scripts like Aadhe Adhure, Sah wishes everybody take stock of the rising problem of fading trust. 

Watch the play today at 5 pm and 7 pm, Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House

