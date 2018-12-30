Four Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: Four militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad, including a Pakistani, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. A police official said a joint party of police, CRPF and Army personnel laid siege around Hanjan Payeen area of Pulwama in the early hours of Saturday after receiving information about the presence of militants there.He said that as a search was being conducted, the security men came under heavy gunfire from militants hiding in a house under construction.

“The fire was returned by the troops, and in the ensuing five-hour-long gunfight, four Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed,” the official said. He said there was no collateral damage or casualty among the security forces in the operation. The deceased militants were identified as Muzamil Ahmad Dar, Waseem Akram Wani and Muzamil Nazir Bhat, all locals, and Haris Bhai of Pakistan.

As the gunfight started, youth from the area came out on the roads and attempted to march towards the encounter site. However, they were intercepted by the security men, who fired tear smoke shells, pellets and bullets to disperse the stone-pelting mob. In the action by security forces, at least 14 people sustained injuries. One of the injured, who was hit by a bullet, was taken to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

The encounter was the sixth in the Valley this month. Of the six encounters, four have taken place in south Kashmir, one in Sopore area of north Kashmir, and another in Mujgund area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

In the six encounters in December, 19 militants, seven civilians and an army man were killed. Militants also killed four policemen and a civilian during the period. The Valley this year has seen a rise in militancy-related incidents and casualties among militant and security forces. At least 261 militants and 87 security personnel have been killed in militancy-related violence this year.

The casualties among civilians have also increased.