I never wanted to change my name to Asha, says Flora Saini

Actor Flora Saini, known for playing the titular character in Amar Kaushik’s Stree, will be seen in the upcoming Arshad Warsi-starrer Fraud Saiyaan. In 2019, she will be making her digital debut in the second season of ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat, a web series highlighting societal taboos in our country. Excerpts from an interview:

Audiences loved you in Stree, even though you were in make-up and playing a spooky part. The film is considered a highlight of 2018.

It feels great to be a part of such a successful film with me in the titular role. Few of my films down south have run for 100 days in theatres. I have long prayed to be a part of a Bollywood film that stays in theatres that long. I feel my hard work has finally been rewarded by God through the success of Stree.

Tell us about your character in Fraud Saiyaan…

I am playing Arshad Warsi’ wife. The film is based on the true story of a man who wedded different women and cheated them for money. It’s a common fraudulent practice happening everywhere, even in today’s time. The best part is that Fraud Saiyaan is also a comedy like Stree and I shot for both films in Bhopal.

What’s your role in Gandi Baat? How was the experience of working on a digital platform?

In the web-series, I play the character of a maid named Sajeeli. It’s the story of a maid involved with two brothers living in the same household. It’s a slice-of-life story told in a very sensuous way, which is the format of the show.

About digital platforms, yes, I definitely think actors and directors have found a space where they can tell their stories without the need to bind them within two hours. It’s a very exciting and welcoming space for any artist.

You recently said you want to continue your Bollywood career with your original name Flora Saini and not Asha Saini, as you are popularly known in Telugu and Kannada cinema.

I never wanted to change my name to Asha Saini. The producer of my debut film changed my name without asking me because they did some pooja and believed that it would be lucky.

My second producer said that since I have gained some popularity with my new name, I should stick with it and not confuse the audience. I have always been Flora Saini and I love the name given to me by my mom and dad. I want to keep using it in my Hindi films.

Would you continue working across industries or are you planning to settle down in Bollywood?

I am open to South films as I started my career from there. I struggled for the first two-three years to learn Telugu. Now that I know the language, it has becomes easy for me but I have not been getting many offers lately. Hindi is my first language but I feel given a chance I’d hop, skip and jump at any good offer that comes my way.