Masked animal rights activists take to streets, urge Delhiites to go vegan

Braving the chill on season’s coldest day, animal rights activists took to the streets as part of an initiative to encourage Delhiites to go vegan.

Braving the chill, the activists urged Delhiites to stop consuming meat and dairy products and embrace the vegan lifestyle | shekhar yadav

NEW DELHI: Braving the chill on season’s coldest day, animal rights activists took to the streets as part of an initiative to encourage Delhiites to go vegan.

Titled “Earthlings Experience”, the event was aimed not just at seeking to draw public attention towards a vegan lifestyle but also embrace veganism as a way of life.

Dressed in black and wearing masks, the activists gathered in front of the Palika Bazar shopping complex and went about soliciting people’s support towards their cause. Armed with laptops, they not only drew curious glances from commuters scrambling to their workplaces but also got some of them to pause and take a sense of their cause.

They showed them videos of the standard practices of industries that routinely ‘exploit’ animals for commercial benefits. They said that as part of their ethical responsibility to practice and promote progressive values, people must strive to shun violence towards animals and stand up against their exploitation.

“Justice and compassion shouldn’t be limited to humans only when animals, too, can suffer extreme mental and physical pain,” Yatish, an activist, said. 

