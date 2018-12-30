Home The Sunday Standard

Massive influx of channel selection forms expected 

Here’s what consumers have to do to make sure they get the best of the opportunities that the new system offers.

Published: 30th December 2018 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image representational purposes

With Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) giving an extension for the implementation of its new tariff order for television broadcasting, consumers now have a month to migrate to the new system. 
TRAI justified its order extending the deadline from December 29 to January 31 stating that this will make migration smoother, with sources saying that broadcasters and cable TV service providers had submitted in meetings that while they were ready to migrate, there was large-scale confusion among consumers.

Cable operators say the first step for consumers will be to get the newly announced price list from their respective service providers and make selections soon.

“There will be a mammoth influx of channel selection forms, with nearly 800 plus channels and thousands of subscribers, and operators will be inundated with requests. It is best if consumers submit forms early,” said one Delhi-area operator. 

Another key aspect to watch out for is to make sure the price list is compliant with the TRAI rules, which have capped prices per channel at Rs 19 in any bouquet. Those channels that are more expensive will need to be offered on a standalone basis. 

