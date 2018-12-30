Home The Sunday Standard

Mining ban flouted, goverment turns blind eye

The illegal activities take place under the nose of the state government which, activists allege,  turns a blind eye to protect the interests of mine owners.

mine workers coal mine mining

Representational image. for mining. (Photo | AP)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned the dangerous rathole coal mining in Meghalaya in 2014 after two Assam-based groups filed a petition complaining that acidic discharge from the coal mines was polluting a river downstream. But despite the ban, illegal coal mining thrives in the state primarily because a large number of these mines are owned and controlled by politicians, bureaucrats and police officers.
There have been several coal mine tragedies but the activities have continued unabated. In one incident near the Nangalbibra area of South Garo Hills in 2012, 15 miners were trapped in a rathole mine and their bodies were never recovered.

The illegal activities take place under the nose of the state government which, activists allege,  turns a blind eye to protect the interests of mine owners.“A section of these illegal coal mines is owned by politicians, bureaucrats and police officers. If they are not engaged in coal mining, then they are in the business of transportation and weighbridges. That’s why illegal coal mining is rampant despite the NGT ban,” says Angela Rongad, president of social organisation Thma u Rangli Juki.

Social activists allege that the state government lacks the will to crack down against rathole mining. Criticising W R Kharlukhi, chief of Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party, for saying that the illegal mining took place deep inside forested areas, Rongad asks: “Even if the activities are going on deep in the forests, don’t the trucks move and pass through the weighbridges and the police check gates? How is it not possible to stop the activities?”

She says miners get drawn to rathole mining despite huge risk to their lives because of the high wages. “Compared to other labour payments, remuneration for coal miners is quite high and can go up to Rs 2,000 a day. But the payment may not be regular and they are exploited. They often don’t get full payment. In their wait to get the payment, they need to carry on working. So, they are like bonded labourers,” Rongad says.
A petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking the resumption of coal mining and the hearing is slated for January 15. 

“The mine owners blatantly violate the court orders. The SC had earlier passed an order allowing the transportation of the already extracted coal. However, using this as an excuse, they dig more. We will bring this to the court’s notice,” Rongad says. 

'State protecting mine owners' interests'
“A section of the illegal coal mines is owned by politicians, bureaucrats and police officers. If they are not engaged in mining, then they are in the business of transportation and weighbridges,” says activist Angela Rongad, claming this is the reason the government does not act.

