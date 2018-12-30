National Council meet:  Arvind Kejriwal to remain AAP chief till 2020

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The National Council of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday unanimously decided to extend the term of its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for one more year. The party also decided to contest elections in Delhi, Goa, Haryana and Chandigarh, with senior leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai hinting the possibility of the AAP becoming a part of the Grand Alliance of opposition parties in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Council’s tenure was to end on April 23, 2019. Now, Kejriwal will continue to remain the party chief till April 2020.

AAP leader Gopal Rai

Kejriwal, addressing Council members gathered from across the country, asked them to “keep your head high, as your party did what previous governments could not do in 70 years”. The AAP supremo was referring to the work done by his government in the transformation in public schools and hospitals of the national capital.

The Delhi CM also used the opportunity to talk about his mentor Anna Hazare, whose clarion call had led to the formation of the Indian Against Corruption movement in 2012. Incidentally, Kejriwal and Hazare had parted ways with the former along with senior members went on to form the AAP on November 26, 2012.

“Annaji taught us how to face insult and humiliation. BJP left no stone unturned to stop us from working. I would be the only chief minister in the country whose house has been raided by the CBI and the police. They checked my bedroom, my kitchen, everything but found nothing. These are just strategies to humiliate me, but Annaji said ‘we should move on and not fight when it comes to personal insults’, so that’s what I am doing,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal used the word ‘raid’ six times in his 14-minute speech to AAP workers.

To boost the enthusiasm of AAP workers, Kejriwal denied the existence of any sort of anti-incumbency against his government which is in power for four years in Delhi. “You ask anyone on the street, they will say the AAP will win elections again. There is ‘pro-incumbency’ for the government,”

he claimed.

“Whenever you meet a BJP or Congress worker, just ask them to compare the schools in their state and in Delhi,” Kejriwal said that the nation can become number one in the world if a good party comes to power at the Centre.

He said the formation of the party was not an end to the revolution. “Our fight will continue and we should be ready to dedicate ourselves to the nation and the cause. The challenge before us is big,” he added.

Other senior leaders who addressed the crowd were Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and the number two in the party, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Senior party leaders Gopal Rai, ND Gupta, Sushil Gupta and Pankaj Gupta were also present in the meeting.

“Looking at the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and then the Delhi elections soon, it was unanimously decided that the term of the current national council is extended for one year,” AAP leader Pankaj Gupta said.

Gopal Rai informed the media that the party’s main strategy would be to defeat the Narendra Modi government and for that “whatever support is required from us across the country we are ready for it ”. However, Kejriwal, in his speech, stated that “whenever my home was raised, Congress was the first party to celebrate… They all are the same”.

Topics discussed at the meeting

The Council discussed issues like the farmers’ condition, women security and the Rafale fighter jets deal, which would be raised by the AAP during the campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “You took our 400 files, show us Sahara-Birla and Rafale files and we can send you to jail with just these two files,” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in an open challenge to PM Narendra Modi.