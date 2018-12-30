Veteran actor Kader Khan hospitalised in Canada

Express News Service By

Veteran actor Kader Khan, 81, was hospitalised in Canada after he developed breathing issues. Khan has been suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, a denigrative brain disorder that affects movement, walking and balance. Doctors have reportedly transferred him from a regular ventilator to a non-invasive BiPAP ventilator. The actor has also shown signs of pneumonia, according to reports.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, Khan acted in over 300 films and wrote dialogues for over 250. He made his acting debut in the 1973 Rajesh Khanna-starrer Daag. Popular for his comic appearances in films like Dulhe Raja, Judaai, Aunty No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Raja Babu, he shared screen-space with Amitabh Bachchan in Do Aur Do Paanch and Mr. Natwarlal among others.