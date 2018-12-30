Home The Sunday Standard

Veteran actor Kader Khan hospitalised in Canada

Veteran actor Kader Khan, 81, was hospitalised in Canada after he developed breathing issues.

Published: 30th December 2018 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Kader Khan

Veteran actor Kader Khan, 81, was hospitalised in Canada after he developed breathing issues. Khan has been suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, a denigrative brain disorder that affects movement, walking and balance. Doctors have reportedly transferred him from a regular ventilator to a non-invasive BiPAP ventilator. The actor has also shown signs of pneumonia, according to reports. 

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, Khan acted in over 300 films and wrote dialogues for over 250. He made his acting debut in the 1973 Rajesh Khanna-starrer Daag. Popular for his comic appearances in films like Dulhe Raja, Judaai, Aunty No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Raja Babu, he shared screen-space with Amitabh Bachchan in Do Aur Do Paanch and Mr. Natwarlal among others. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kader Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp