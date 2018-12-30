Home The Sunday Standard

Dwarka shelter home abuse: Welfare officer among four women staff arrested

During an inspection of the private shelter home on Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) found that girl inmates were severely punished by the staff for not following rules.

Published: 30th December 2018 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Four women personnel, including a welfare officer and an in-charge, of a Dwarka private shelter home were arrested on Saturday after some girl inmates alleged that they were abused at the facility. 

During an inspection of the private shelter home on Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) found that girl inmates were severely punished by the staff for not following rules. Some four-six senior girls had alleged that the women staff put chilli powder in their private parts as a punishment and they were forced to have chilli powder, the DCW had said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered with the police station at Dwarka’s Sector 23 against the four shelter home employees, who were charged with relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The DCW had alerted the DCP, Dwarka and statements of the children were recorded as a follow-up action. Also, it was decided that the police would be deployed round-the-clock at the home.

Other than the welfare officer and the in-charge, two house ‘mothers’ were among the arrested. The four arrested home staff were sent to judicial custody and further investigation is underway, the police said.
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said the behaviour towards the girls was unacceptable and wondered why the child welfare committee was not able to find it during its inspections. 

“Have been informed that 4 shelter home staff have been arrested by Delhi Police. Request CWC to ensure new management of the Home and protection for the girls. They need to be rehabilitated properly (sic),” she tweeted. “Also request Centre to ensure inspection of all shelter homes across the country by sensitive officers at war footing. When abuse can be prevalent in shelter home in Delhi, one can imagine what must be going on in the entire country.”

Incidentally, the DCW had set up an expert committee in consultation with the Delhi government to inspect various private and government-run shelter homes and give suggestions for their improvement.  
At the same time, Maliwal requested the authorities to not separate the girls by transferring them to another shelter home and change the staff instead.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dwarka private shelter home POCSO Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp