Zee Anmol, Star Plus continue to lead TV viewership: BARC data

Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Zee Anmol’s Mahek came fourth and fifth with 6.5 million and 6.3 million impressions respectively.

The Zee group’s Zee Anmol continued to lead the list of most watched channels last week, with data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) putting the number of impressions made by the channel at 764 million. It is followed by Star Network’s Star Plus, which recorded 726 million impressions with Zee TV at third place with 714 million impressions. 

As for the most watched programmes in the Hindi language market, Zee Anmol’s ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ came in first with 15 million impressions, followed by Colors’ ‘Naagin 3’ and Zee TV’s ‘Kundali Bhagya’ with 13 million and 11.4 million impressions respectively. Zee Anmol gets most of its viewership from the rural market, which it continues to dominate with 620 million impressions, followed by Star Utsav at second spot with 366 million impressions and Sony Pal coming in third with 363 million impressions. 

While Anmol’s ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ also led the rural market with 12.5 million impressions, it was followed by Dangal TV’s ‘Ramayan’ at second with 7.5 million impressions and Zee Anmol’s Ek Main Aur Ek Tu at third with 6.9 million impressions.

However, the urban Hindi television market is dominated by Star Plus with 508 million impressions, followed by Zee TV with 435 million impressions and Colors with 382 million impressions. Sony Entertainment and Star Bharat stood at fourth and fifth place. 

