BENGALURU : Over 10 lakh students of government and aided schools between Class 4 and 9 in Karnataka need remedial class, reveals an assessment conducted by the state department of public instruction. For the first time, the department has conducted a Students Achievement Survey (SAS) to know the learning levels of students studying from Classes 4-9. A written examination was held during October 2017 where over 36 lakh students took part. These kids represented 50,000 schools, and will get their marks cards soon.

PC Jaffer, commissioner for public instruction, said, “Communication has been sent to teachers at the schools concerned, listing remedial measures to be taken for the performance improvement of these 10 lakh kids.”Of the 10 lakh students who need remedial classes, about 4.5 lakh students need them in Mathematics and Science subjects.For children of Class 4 and 5, exams were held for first and second language subjects and two core subjects. For Classes 6-9, proficiency of students in first, second and third language subjects, along with three core subjects, was tested during the survey.

“We used multiple question papers of about 800 different versions for the survey,” Jaffer said.

“Teachers will counsel the students while handing over marks cards to them. The marks card will be addressed to the parents and sent to the schools directly,” said Prasanna V R, CEO of Sikshana Foundation, which has prepared the marks cards.The marks cards will have five to one stars in black colour, according to the grades.