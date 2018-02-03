Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari speaks to Siddhanta Mishra of The Sunday Standard on the ongoing sealing drive and the poll strategy.

You went to meet the CM to find a solution, which resulted in a fiasco. AAP says BJP walked out of the meet.

The courtesy the CM showed was not genuine. The insult that was heaped upon us at the meeting was pre-planned. Arvind Kejriwal wanted to turn this meeting into a fiasco and blame it on us... Kejriwal and his party members didn't leave any option other than to walk out. I and my team were physically assaulted at the chief minister's residence.

Do you favour waiving off conversion charges as a long-term solution to sealing?

I am in favour of waiving of the penalty that an establishment owner has to pay. The penalty is currently 10 times the actual charge. Under my leadership, BJP members met the (SC-appointed) monitoring panel. On our request, the panel members stated no property found unauthorised would be demolished.



What’s your message to the protesting traders?

BJP stands with traders, but they should keep in mind that they shouldn't do anything that goes against law.

What will be your agenda if bypolls are declared?

Delhi government is a non-functioning and corrupt government. People will not make the same mistake they made three years ago. Wherever I go, people come with problems of water and inflated bills. The Delhi government deliberately wanted to build up this sealing issue.

What were the municipal corporations doing all this time?

MCD should have taken strict steps to stop such (illegal) constructions.

