Saurabh Bharadwaj, former Delhi minister, speaks to Ankur Sharma of The Sunday Standard regarding the fallouts of the sealing drive.

Traders are suffering due to the sealing drive. What is your government doing about it?

The sealing is happening due to two reasons. One, (residential) land was converted into mixed land, for commercial use, but people didn’t pay conversion charges.

The way out is to abolish conversion charges, and this has to do with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. It has nothing to do with the Delhi government. The second reason is construction was done beyond the Floor Area Ratio (FAR), and the solution is to increase the FAR. Only the DDA can do it, and the lieutenant-governor is the DDA chairperson.

What issues will your party highlight during the bypolls?

Our main agenda will be the injustice done to the 20 elected MLAs. BJP is using all constitutional offices to settle scores. They have done it earlier as well, in Uttarakhand and Arunachal, by removing the elected governments.



Four AAP MLAs were booked for allegedly assaulting the BJP’s Vijender Gupta.

We have a video of BJP leaders raising objections over the media presence. There were cameras of TV channels. How can someone thrash or molest someone in front of cameras, as alleged by Vijender Gupta and Manoj Tiwari?

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Senior AAP leader