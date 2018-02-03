LUCKNOW: A Delhi team of the CBI arrested Commissioner, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Central Excise, Sansar Chand, his four subordinates and five others in Kanpur on Saturday. These include three GST superintendents and an office staff member.

The 1986-batch IRS officer’s wife Avinash Kaur’s name also figured in the FIR, but she has not been arrested yet.

Sansar Chand allegedly used to run an organised bribery racket and assured immunity to local entrepreneurs and industrialists from paying GST in exchange for bribes. “Three superintendents used to collect the money on Chand’s behalf and the money was transferred via hawala to Avinash Kaur,” sources said.

CBI sources said the arrests were made following a number of complaints of bribery against the officer, his subordinates and the other five. “One complaint said Chand had taken a bribe of `1.5 lakh from some local businessman,” CBI sources said.

The others arrested are GST and Central Excise superintendents Aman Shah, Ajay Srivastava, and Rajeev Singh Chandel; Saurabh Pandey, office staff; Manish Sharma, director M/s Shishu Soap and Chemical private Ltd; Amit Awasthi, Aman Jain and Chandra Prakash.