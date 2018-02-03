Centre begins security structure revamp talks
NEW DELHI: The Centre has begun consultations to overhaul the structures and processes of the Union Home Ministry and put in place a security architecture in line with the changing security environment. Emerging challenges include terrorism, radicalisation and cyber crimes and the growing expectation of the people for a tighter criminal justice system.
Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting with officials of various divisions of MHA recently regarding a revamp, officials said. The restructuring is aimed at evolving a response mechanism to internal security threats by removing difficulties in counter operations, improving technological capabilities of agencies, building expertise and integrating systems.
The MHA has already created two new divisions — Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation and Cyber and Information Security — to deal with the challenge of radicalisation of youth. “Revisiting the security architecture is the need of the hour in the wake of a multitude of threats,” an official said.