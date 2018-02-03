GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Northeast was at the heart of India’s Act East Policy and India’s growth would be incomplete without the region’s growth. “We created the Act East Policy. The Northeast is at the heart of it. The policy requires increased people-to-people contact, trade ties and other relations with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations),” he said after inaugurating the two-day Global Investors’ Summit Advantage Assam here. He highlighted a series of ongoing rail and road projects in the Northeast.

The inaugural programme was attended by Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, Union ministers, Chief Ministers of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, ambassadors and high commissioners of several countries, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata chairman N Chandrasekharan.

In his speech, the Bhutanese PM said, “Bhutan is the 13th most peaceful country in the world.

It is also the second-fastest growing economy in the world this year with GDP growth of 11.2 per cent. It offers power at `2.23 per unit. So, you will get the ease of doing business in Bhutan.” Bhutan will benefit from Assam’s growth as it is bound by border and history, he added. The summit is being hosted to showcase Assam’s manufacturing opportunities and geo-strategic advantages to investors.