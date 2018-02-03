CHENNAI :A year has passed since the oil spill off Tamil Nadu’s Ennore coast on January 28, 2017. Till date, the state government has not made any effort to assess the extent of environmental damage caused by the incident. A detailed long-term monitoring programme on health of larvae, benthic organisms, turtles and birds during the post-spill period is needed to understand the extent of recovery of the biological system, and also the likely period for complete recovery of it, in the spill-affected Ennore and Marina coasts.

The Committee on Assessment of Environmental Impact of Oil Spill, constituted by the state environment department three months after the incident, submitted its report in June 2017. It is now gathering dust even as the Central and state research institutes are awaiting funds to commence studies on various aspects. The 93-page report, which is accessed by The Sunday Standard, has cautioned the government over the health and safety of people consuming fish caught from the oil spill-affected areas. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has made a preliminary assessment of the impact of oil spill on fisheries off the Chennai coast. Also, Integrated Coastal and Marine Area Management Project Directorate (ICMAM) has carried out an analysis of the Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) found in the edible fish caught by trawlers at depths of about 10 metres.

The analysis showed that 21 species were contaminated by TPH as high as 4.51 µg/g. While a majority of the edible fish recorded TPH levels less than 2 µg/g, only one species — Anodontostoma chacunda, commonly called as Gizzard shad — had the highest concentration of 4.51 µg/g. No data on safe limits for TPH in fish are available, which makes it difficult to interpret whether the observed highest value of 4.51 µg/g in fish is within the safe limits. Further, absence of such data for pre-spill period makes it difficult to interpret if such a concentration of TPH is solely due to the oil spill.

“It is vital to develop safe limits for TPH and Poly Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH) for marine organisms so that the risk of consumption of contaminated edible fish could be determined and the public could be adequately cautioned in future incidents,” the report said. The ICMAM has proposed to do eco-toxicological studies in fish to assess safe limits. The committee chairman B R Subramanian said that several of the short and long-term projects proposed by the research institutions are under various stages of approval and funds are likely to be released soon.

As per the report, seven short and long term study projects were proposed by National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, ICMAMPD, IIT-Madras, CMFRI, Institute for Ocean Management, Government of Tamil Nadu’s departments for environment, health, fisheries and forests; Maritime and Pollution Control Boards, Care Earth Trust and Kamarajar Port Ltd. The total cost of the projects comes to `5.68 crore, but till date, not a single project has commenced.

A scientist at CMFRI said the government should approve the projects immediately. The more the delay, the more complex it would become. For instance, a spill of about 41,000 tonnes of crude oil in the Alaska coast of the US in 1989 wiped out the fishery and caused extensive damage to marine organisms and beaches. Its impact is being felt even 25 years after the incident, he said.

“Due to its high viscosity and density, the bunker oil sinks to the bottom. The bunker oil being less reactive and persistent in the environment, its adverse impact on environment, especially on sessile and benthic organisms will continue over a period of time. These organisms may show retarded growth and their population may diminish over the years partly affecting food chain in the sea,” the report said.

Numbers game

A look at recommended projects, institutes to execute them and cost estimate...

Total cost A5.68 crore

Short and long-term monitoring of marine environment

Institute: NCSCM | Cost: `2.70 cr

Monitoring of soil and borewell water at Kamarajar Port

Institute: IIT Madras | Cost: `50 L

Studies on Foraminifera

Institute: Institute for Ocean Management, Anna University

| Cost: `50 L

Ecotoxicology of TPH and PAH

Institute: Integrated Coastal and Marine Area Management Project Directorate | Cost: `50 L

Monitoring of sea turtles

Institute: Forest department

| Cost: `50 L

Long-term monitoring of coastal birds

Institute: Care Earth Trust

| Cost: `53.1 L

Data base on oil spill

Institute: Department of Environment | Cost: `20 L