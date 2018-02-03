NEW DELHI: Psychological counsellors, a new system of annual performance appraisals, incentive bonus for Railway officers, accident-free service rewards and trackmen—these are part of recommendations by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Railways to boost the morale and satisfaction levels of its 13 lakh workforce.

Changing the criteria for promotion of employees was believed to be a key area to boost employees’ confidence. The committee suggested that rather than assessing performance from the Annual Performance Appraisal Reports of five years, the five best years among seven years be taken into account to provide a wider window for assessing an employee’s performance.

For officials (Group A and B level) who don’t get bonuses like other employees do was also recommended to the Railway Board by the committee.

With a focus on passenger safety, gangmen and other field staff directly involved in safety works should get monetary recognition on the lines given to locomotive pilots after 10 years of accident-free service.

The matter of enhancing motivation of railway employees came up during a special conclave on “Sampark, Samanvay, Samvad” to discuss and deliberate

The committee in its report suggested a slew of measures ranging from better housing facilities to mentoring Railway employees and having an employee satisfaction index to expanding medical and free travel pass facilities to parents of Railway employees.

Other suggestions include giving monetary support to employees pursuing studies, encouraging innovation in Railways, providing psychological counselling to employees in stress work such as locomotive pilots and guards, and branding of the Railways with badges or insignia to stimulate a sense of pride among employees.

The committee’s suggestion has been based on a series of internal consultations, and the report has been divided into sections that require monetary allocations. A final decision on the implementation part will be taken by the Railway Board.