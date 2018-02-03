KOCHI: While figures regarding the lives lost and persons missing during the cyclone Ockhi that hit the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts on November 30, 2017, available with the Union and state governments and others, are perplexing, the hopes for an adequate compensation from the Centre for the affected remain a distant dream. The figures of the Central and state governments do not match. Morover, the Central team that assessed the damage has not filed a report yet. The report is crucial to get a better rehabilitation package for the fisher folks.

As confusion prevails on the number of deaths and the missing persons, records from the Ministry of Home Affairs (Disaster Management Division) say 75 lives were lost and 137 were missing in Kerala and 35 lives were lost and 199 persons were reported missing from Tamil Nadu. As per the Disaster Management Division, the details were prepared according to the information received from the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.Earlier, the Kerala Police released a report on January 22, saying 47 people had died in Kerala and 188 were reported missing. The police list, which will be used as a reference while providing financial relief to the family of the missing and the dead, was prepared on the basis of the cases reported in police stations, where FIRs were registered.

The figures prepared by the state government has not tallied with the details published by the Latin Catholic Church. The Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council spokesperson Shaji George said may be a wrong communication between the Central and state governments was behind the unmatched figures.

“According to the church, there were 47 deaths and 118 persons are yet to be traced. Apart from the unmatched figures, we demand the Central delegation that visited the coasts and assessed the damage to submit the report to the Union government. Only then can the government declare relief funds,” George said.

“In order to support the people of the state affected by the cyclone Ockhi, the Central government has released an assistance of `76.50 crore to Kerala from the State Disaster Response Fund on December 11, 2917, for relief measures. Further, the Union government has released an amount of `133 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to the Kerala government on December 27, 2017,” said the report available with the Home Ministry’s Disaster Management Division.

The 10-member delegation led by Bipin B Mallick, additional secretary (Disaster Management), Union Home Ministry, visited the coast and assessed the cyclone-related damage on December 26, 2017.

“The team’s visit has cost a total of `10 lakh. Ironically, the affected people have not received any aid so far,” said George. Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority has estimated a monetary loss

of `422.16 crore due to the cyclone in Kerala alone.