HYDERABAD : More than two weeks after the inauguration of night shelters for attendants of patients at three Hyderabad hospitals, the occupancy rate at these homes is a bare minimum. At the Niloufer Hospital, attendants have no other option than to sleep on the floor as the shelter there has only five cots. Worse, the five temporary fill beds, which were moved from the hospital to the shelter home, have become rusty. And of the four rooms allocated to patients’ attendants, only one room is equipped with bunker beds.

“We are used to sleeping on the floor even in our remote rural village. We are used to living a life with whatever little we get,” said T Srinivas while hailing the facility provided by the municipal corporation. Some attendants are worried that their valuables could be lost as the shelter homes have no lockers.

The shelter home at the maternity hospital in Koti still remains closed, especially at night, as electricity is denied to the home even after twenty days of its inauguration. Officials said they were doing their best to make the shelter homes fully functional. “The shelters homes are a recent initiative... Paper work is still under way and we will complete the pending works as well,” said D Soujanya, project director, UCD, GHMC.