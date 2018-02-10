LUCKNOW: Encounters could be used to spruce up law and order, but one illegitimate incident can neutralise all the good work, two former Uttar Pradesh police chiefs have warned.

The note of caution comes at a time when the data from the police headquarters shows a surge in encounters since Yogi Adityanath government came to power in the state. A total of 1,172 encounters took place from March 20, 2017 to January 31 this year.

“One legitimate and genuine encounter comes as a deterrent to others as it pushes the underworld into hibernation of three months,” says former UP DGP Vikram Singh. “But if it is against the tenets of law and contrary to the NHRC guidelines, it will undo the entire good work done by police.”

Recently, the NHRC issued notice to the state government to ensure that police, especially at lower rung, didn’t misuse power, as was seen in Noida on Febraury 4.

Another ex-DGP Atul (who goes by first name only) feels it is the perception which makes all the difference. “Sometimes the police are on defensive and sometime aggressive. Currently the police is in aggressive mode,” he says, adding criminals will face retaliation if they fire at the police.

“It has to be as per law of mathematics,” Singh says. “Anyone who is the most wanted, two in a police station or five in a district carrying a reward of `50,000, should be identified and hunted within 48 hours, failing which responsibility of the inspector at the police station level and SP at the district level should be fixed.”

Pushing for genuineness in action, Singh believes the process of criminal identification should be transparent. “ATS, STF, DGP headquarters and police website should reflect the details of absconding criminals on whom rewards are announced,” he says.