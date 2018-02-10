NEW DELHI: Suneha (name changed) had no inkling that her photos on the social media uploaded through her latest iPhone was becoming a fodder for sex chats. It was only after some time that she realised her photos were all over on various dating and chat apps.

The Delhi police has busted a few gangs that used pictures of young, attractive women either for extortion or for luring male customers to sex chats. In January, three women were arrested for using photos of women to illegally earn money. "A case was registered at the Rani Bagh police station on the complaint of a woman that her Facebook photographs are uploaded on KIK, Skout, Badoo, Bee Talk apps for sexchat," a police officer said.

A probe led the police to the three women in east Delhi. “We confiscated 19 SIM cards, nine smart phones and one laptop. We also found passbooks, cheque books and debit cards of various banks," the officer said, adding that `20 lakh in cash, bags, sunglasses and jewellery were confiscated.

In another case, a man was found to randomly search contact numbers on Facebook to zero down on unsuspecting women. He then used to download the photos and misused them on porn video. The case was cracked after a girl from Model Town complained that the man was demanding Rs 1 lakh. "She was clueless about the accused. The accused identified as Anil had threatened to upload morphed videoS," a police officer said.

DCP, north west, Aslam Khan said that the accused had dowloaded the photos of the girl from social networking sites.

Dos and Don’ts on social media

Block profiles from

public searches

Restrict who can find you via online search

Limit what people can learn about you through online search

Log out after each session

Never share social media credentials

Avoid friend requests from unknown people

Avoid clicking on suspicious links

Keep privacy settings of social media profile restricted

Excise caution while sharing anything online