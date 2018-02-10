DANDELI : The Country’s first canopy walk will come up in Western Ghats of Karnataka.

The project, which has been developed jointly by Karnataka tourism and forest departments, will be thrown open for public on February 18. O Palaiah, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kali Tiger Reserve, said it is first such project in the country.

“The work is in the final stages and platforms are ready. After the inauguration, the government will decide the operator.” It’s expected that either Jungle Lodges and Resorts or the Tourism Department will run the canopy walk. Besides the operator, the forest department too is keen on letting the people to the canopy walk area by collecting a nominal fees.The tariff structure will be decided in the coming days, officials informed.