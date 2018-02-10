KASGANJ (UTTAR PRADESH): Among those arrested for murder of Chandan Gupta—who died of gunshot wounds during communal violence on Republic Day—is a 68-year-old man with renal failure resulting from diabetes, who can’t even walk on his own. Naseeruddin was dragged away on January 26 by policeman on charges of murder.

“My father has many health issues and can barely walk. How can he fire and kill someone? Police need to rethink what they are doing. They are targeting innocent people only because they belong to a certain community,” said Amir, Naseeruddin’s son.

Naseeruddin was arrested from his shop near Baddu Nagar. He is one of the 20 people named in an FIR relating to the case. His other son Akram, too, is named in the FIR.

“He was washing clothes on the terrace of the shop when police came and picked him up,” Akram’s sister Maherum said, adding the family was told that he and Naseeruddin would be let off after questioning.

Naseeruddin’s wife, who was in coma at their small house in street Number 3 of Baddu Nagar, died on Saturday. “We used to take her to Aligarh for treatment. Where did we have the time to plot and execute murders or any crim?” Amir said.

A few metres away in the same street is the house of Salman, who the police claimed to have arrested. His family, however, claims he surrendered before police.

Mohammad Shakir, a mechanic, was arrested from his shop near the highway. “After the peace committee meeting on February 29, it was announced that people could open their shops. Shakir went to do so and was picked up by police. They took away the keys to the shop as well. I have five girls to feed. My nephew can work but we are scared to go there now,” Shakir’s sister Shenaz said.

Gupta’s killing had led to spiralling of violence in Kasganj.