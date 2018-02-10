KOCHI: As the misery continues for families affected by Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala’s Chellanam, where authorities are yet to deliver on promises, the Ernakulam unit of All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) has entered the fray to initiate relief measures.The AIPC — a Congress wing — build a teashop for Sebina, a widow with three kids. A new steel shed complete with a solar lighting unit completed at a cost of `70,000 was handed over to her. “Her teashop was a makeshift shed powered only by a petromax lamp till it got damaged by Ockhi.

We received help for construction activities from volunteers of Youth Icons and panchayat members,” said AIPC vice-president Henry Austin.The AIPC’s second project in Chellanam was ‘Swatcham’ to provide ferrocement septic tanks to replace the clogged ring septic tanks for 25 deserving households. Under the Swachh Bharat scheme, many pucca toilets had been built at a cost of `25,000 per unit.

“While the Central government aid of `15,000 was disbursed, the state’s share of `10,000 from the fisheries department is yet to be disbursed. Many families took private loans to complete these toilets hoping that they wil get help from government,” he said.