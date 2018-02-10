NEW DELHI: The National Zoological Park, popularly known as Delhi zoo, is on course for an overall revamp that will give it an international feel and visitors a world-class experience.

The new enclosures will be designed in such a way that visitors can get closer to the animals but remain safe. Several new features are in the pipeline, including a rain forest, a primate park, a butterfly park, a desert trail, a nocturnal animal house and many more.

“We want to develop the zoo into a world-class one. Indians who go abroad talk about the great experience they had in the zoos there when they come back. We want the people of Delhi to feel the same way. A tender has been floated and soon work will start,” Renu Singh, the Director of Delhi Zoo, said. The Delhi zoo floated a tender in January to hire a consultant to plan out enclosures according to guidelines laid down by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

Inaugurated on November 1, 1959, it is the only zoo in the country that functions under the direct control of the Government of India. In 1982, it was given the status of the National Zoological Park with the idea of making it the model zoo in the country. The zoo is a part of conservation breeding programmes for animals such as rhino, brow antlered deer and red jungle fowl. It has a collection of 1,350 animals.

“These new exhibit designs must meet the requirements of the species, at the same time meeting the viewing expectations of the visiting public through enhanced viewing opportunities, immersive environments and glass viewing panels at prime public viewing areas as per CZA guidelines,” reads the tender document.

Singh said the idea was to ensure that the focus on aesthetics would not take away from the natural look of the zoo.

“While we are trying to modernise the zoo, the aesthetic view of the zoo will be the priority. No change that might damage the natural vegetation and the large trees in the area will be allowed,” she said.

New features: Rain forest, primate park, butterfly park, desert trail, nocturnal animals’ enclosure