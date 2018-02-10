THRISSUR : Gebin Maxey from Thrissur has received a US patent for his hybrid automobile technology, which combines electromagnetic force and fuel components to enhance mileage by 20 to 50 per cent.

Based in Chennai, Gebin studied in Vels Vidyashram School in Pallavaram, which provided all support to him. David Cohen, one of the first investors in Uber, came forward to invest in his concept after a start-up conference.

“It was a great feeling as there is just one per cent chance that firms like Techstars of David Cohen accept our ideas,” said Gebin. He along with Princeton-educated computer scientist John Bohlmann founded Maglev motors to work on the prototypes and for doing computer simulations of his technology. After several years of hard work, the technology finally received the US patent in August 2017.He said four international automobile manufacturers expressed interest in the technology. However, they are in the process of discussion and the final call has to be made.